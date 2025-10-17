J&K LG reaches Russia to bring back holy relics of Lord Buddha

Moscow, Oct 17 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday arrived in Russia to bring back the holy relics of Lord Buddha to India following their exposition in Elista, the capital of Kalmykia Republic.

Sinha, who is leading the Indian delegation, was received by First Deputy Chairman of the Government of Kalmykia, Tserenov Erdni Nikolayevich, Deputy Chairman Dzhambinov Ochir Vladimirovich and India's Deputy Chief of Mission Nikhilesh Giri.

The delegation will accompany the relics back to India on October 19. The Holy Relics have been enshrined at the Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery, the main Buddhist monastery in Elista - popularly known as the 'Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha' - since October 11.

Earlier in the day, Sinha announced his departure for Kalmykia, saying he would lead the delegation entrusted with bringing back the holy relics of Lord Buddha.

In a post on X, the LG's office said, "Leaving for Kalmykia, Russia, where I will lead the delegation to bring back holy relics of Lord Buddha after a week-long exposition. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this sacred opportunity. 'Om Namo Buddhaya'."

The exposition is being organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), the National Museum, and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

Last week, a press conference was held at the Golden Abode of the Buddha Shakyamuni, where the Holy relics of Lord Buddha are enshrined.

Batu Khasikov, Head of the Republic of Kalmykia, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar Abhijit Halder, Director General, IBC, His Holiness 43rd Sakya Trizin Rinpoche, Head of Sakya Order and His Eminence Shajin Lama of the Kalmyk people, other monks, devotees, dignitaries and officials participated in the press conference. They spoke about the importance of the visit of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to Kalmykia.

“The visit will provide a great opportunity for the people of Kalmykia and neighbouring regions for a profound spiritual pilgrimage. This will help in spreading Lord Buddha’s message of peace to the world and further deepen India-Russia cooperation, academic exchanges, including in Buddhist Studies and people-to-people ties,” the Embassy of India in Moscow posted on X.

