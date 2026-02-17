Jesse Jackson, civil rights titan, dies at 84​

Washington, Feb 18 (IANS) The Reverend Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate who helped reshape American politics between the era of Martin Luther King Jr. and the election of Barack Obama, has died at 84.​

His family said in a statement that he “died peacefully,” but did not give a cause.​

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Civil Rights leader and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Honourable Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr. He died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family,” the family said.​

Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum.​

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama said they were “deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a true giant, the Reverend Jesse Jackson.” They added: “For more than 60 years, Reverend Jackson helped lead some of the most significant movements for change in human history.”​

They noted his influence on their own journey. “In his two historic runs for president, he laid the foundation for my own campaign to the highest office of the land,” Mr Obama said. “We stood on his shoulders.”​

President Donald Trump called him “a good man” and a “force of nature.” Former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. described him as “a man of God and of the people.”​

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin said, “Reverend Jesse Jackson committed his life to the fight for civil rights. I counted him as a friend and ally on many issues of social justice.”​

Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke called him “an advocate and change agent for civil rights, justice, and human dignity.” She said he “dedicated his life to building a more just and equitable America,” adding that “His life was a testament to faith in action.”​

Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith described him as “a civil rights icon” whose “actions fighting for equality and justice will continue to inspire.”​

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said, “He broke down barriers, inspired generations, and kept hope alive.”​

The NAACP said, “Reverend Jesse Jackson was not only a civil rights icon — he was family to the NAACP. His work advanced Black America at every turn.”​

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, Jackson rose to national prominence after witnessing the assassination of Dr Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. He later founded Operation PUSH and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, using direct-action campaigns to advance economic opportunity and political participation.​

His 1984 and 1988 presidential campaigns mobilised millions of Black voters and built what he called a “rainbow coalition” of minorities, workers, and the poor. In his 1984 Democratic National Convention speech, he declared, “America is more like a quilt — many patches, many pieces, many colours, many sizes, all woven and held together by a common thread.”​

He closed his 1988 convention address with a refrain that would echo for decades: “Keep hope alive! Keep hope alive! Keep hope alive!”​

Jackson’s campaigns did not secure the Democratic nomination, but they expanded political participation and altered party rules to allow proportional delegate allocation — changes that later benefited candidates, including Barack Obama.

