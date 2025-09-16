Japan's agriculture minister to run in LDP leadership race

Tokyo, Sep 16 (IANS) Japanese Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Tuesday announced his intention to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)'s presidential election to choose a successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Speaking at a press conference following a cabinet meeting, Koizumi confirmed that he had informed his support group over the weekend of his plan to run.

Koizumi stressed the importance of party unity, saying addressing issues that people are anxious about, including rising prices, is the most important task for the party, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting national broadcaster NHK.

He also revealed that Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato, who ran in last year's leadership race, has agreed to serve as his campaign chief.

The race to succeed Ishiba is shaping up to be crowded. Former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi declared his candidacy last week. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi and Former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi are also likely candidates for the race.

The LDP has decided to hold its upcoming leadership election in a full-scale format, including votes from both lawmakers and rank-and-file party members, on October 4.

Earlier on September 11, Japan's former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi announced that he will run in the LDP's presidential election next month, Xinhua reported, quoting Kyodo News.

"I will take the lead and run in the LDP presidential election," Kobayashi, 50, said Thursday afternoon after a meeting with his supporters in the parliament building, the report said.

Kobayashi, a former Finance Ministry bureaucrat, served as economic security minister under then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida from 2021 to 2022. He said he is confident that he has the support of the 20 LDP lawmakers needed for him to run in the race.

This will be Kobayashi's second presidential attempt after an unsuccessful bid in last September's race, which Ishiba won to become Prime Minister the following month.

