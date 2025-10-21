Japanese PM Ishiba's cabinet resigns

Tokyo, Oct 21 (IANS) Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned with his cabinet on Tuesday, marking an end to the administration that took office just over a year ago.

At an extraordinary cabinet meeting held shortly before 9 a.m. local time, ministers submitted their letters of resignation, and the Ishiba cabinet formally stepped down.

Later in the afternoon, both chambers of the Diet will convene to elect Japan's next prime minister.

Sanae Takaichi, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), is expected to win the vote with the backing of the Japan Innovation Party, which has formed a new coalition with the LDP following Komeito's withdrawal from an alliance.

After the prime ministerial vote, Takaichi will finalise cabinet appointments, and the chief cabinet secretary is scheduled to announce the lineup.

Takaichi is also expected to hold a press conference upon assuming office to explain her policy direction and rationale behind key cabinet picks, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday, both Japan's ruling and opposition parties reached an agreement to elect a new prime minister to succeed Shigeru Ishiba on October 21, according to local media reports.

The LDP, which holds power, and the main opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, agreed to conduct a parliamentary vote to choose Ishiba's replacement on October 21, coinciding with the start of an extraordinary session of the Diet.

The LDP has formed a tactical alliance with the Osaka-based right-wing Japan Innovation Party, also known as Ishin no Kai. This coalition is expected to secure Takaichi's election as prime minister later that day, largely due to the fragmented state of the opposition.

Despite this alliance, Takaichi's coalition lacks an outright majority in both houses of parliament. This means her government will need the support of other opposition factions to pass legislation, raising concerns about the stability and longevity of her administration.

Once elected, 64-year-old Takaichi is expected to appoint a Cabinet filled with close allies of Taro Aso, one of the LDP’s most influential figures, along with others who supported her during the party leadership race.

Takaichi has been known for resisting progressive reforms, particularly regarding gender equality. She has opposed same-sex marriage, supports male-only succession in the imperial family, and does not back legal changes allowing married couples to have separate surnames.

