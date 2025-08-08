Japanese PM Ishiba reiterates intention to stay on despite calls to step down

Tokyo, Aug 8 (IANS) Rejecting calls to step down, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reiterated on Friday his intention to stay on as the Liberal Democratic Party held a meeting of a key decision-making panel over the defeat in recent polls.

Following the joint plenary meeting of LDP lawmakers in both houses of parliament, executives of the ruling party stated that its election committee will consider holding presidential poll which is not due until 2027, ahead of schedule, Japan's leading Kyodo News agency reported.

Joint plenary meetings are like party conventions, where decisions related to important matters are made. However, they do not have the power to remove the party leader. According to the LDP's rules, a party leadership election can be held in the middle of a president's term if the move receives support from most of lawmakers and local chapter executives.

The internal process of gathering support from lawmakers and local chapters for a snap election will likely come in late August or later once the LDP completes its ongoing review of the party's worst election outcome in years for the House of Councillors.

Despite facing calls for him to step down as Japan's PM, Ishiba emphasised the need to fulfill his "responsibility to the country," and mentioned about the challenges it continues to face despite a recent tariff deal with the United States.

During the meeting, Ishiba reportedly said, "I'd like to listen sincerely and humbly to your views." After the meeting, Japan's PM stated that he will take views of his fellow party members seriously.

While speaking to reporters, Ishiba was asked about the possibility of an early party leadership election. In response to the question, he said, "All I can say is that it will be handled properly in line with the party rules," Kyodo News agency reported.

The meeting came amid little sign that internal dissent is easing even as Ishiba remains determined to stay in the office despite the ruling coalition's loss of majority in the upper house polls held on July 20.

In the first national polls after becoming LDP chief and Japan's PM in 2024, Ishiba witnessed the ruling coalition lose majority control of the House of Representatives. The support for his cabinet has reduced and the latest outcome indicates that LDP has not been able to restore trust damaged by scandals over political funds.

Shigeru Ishiba has faced calls for step down, mainly from lawmakers known to share views of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated during a campaign speech in 2022.

