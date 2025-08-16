Japanese PM condoles loss of lives in India's recent flood tragedies

Tokyo, Aug 16 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru on Saturday offered condolences over the recent flood tragedies in the northern part of India and expressed his hope for the swift rescue and relief operations.

The remarks come against the backdrop of a massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Kishtwar district, which has resulted in the death of at least 60 people so far.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that many precious lives were lost in the flood that occurred in the northern part of India. On behalf of the Government of Japan, I pray for the souls of the victims and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I would also like to express my sincere wishes for the swift recovery of the injured," read a statement issued by PM Shigeru.

Additionally, Foreign Minister of Japan Iwaya Takeshi also expressed grief over the tragic incident in his message to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

"I pray for the souls of the victims and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I also offer my heartfelt prayers for the early recovery of the injured," Takeshi stated.

North India has been hit with multiple flood tragedies in the past few weeks due to torrential rain in the Himalayan region.

The latest disaster struck Chashoti, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple -- at approximately 12:25 p.m. on August 14.

A coordinated rescue and relief operation continued for the third consecutive day on Saturday in Chashoti village, where 60 people lost their lives and over 100 others were injured.

Earlier on Friday, Russia extended condolences on the disastrous cloudburst and expressed solidarity with the people of J&K in this tragic hour.

"Russian Embassy is deeply saddened with disastrous cloudburst in the Kishtwar region of J&K which has claimed dozens of lives. We extend our condolences to the families of those perished and wishes for a speedy recovery to all injured. Our thoughts and solidarity are with the people of J&K in this tragic hour," the Embassy posted on social media.

The disastrous cloudburst flattened a makeshift market, a community kitchen site for the Machail Mata Yatris, and a security outpost.

At least 16 residential houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-metre-long bridge, and over a dozen vehicles were also damaged in the flash floods.

The annual Machail Mata yatra, which began on July 25 and was scheduled to conclude on September 5, remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

--IANS

scor/sd/