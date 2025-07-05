Japanese Ambassador visits Ayodhya, offers prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi temple

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Keiichi Ono, the Ambassador of Japan to India and Bhutan, on Saturday visited Ayodhya, offering prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

"Witnessed cultural and spiritual significance at Shri Hanuman Garhi Temple and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Extend my respectful greetings to them for their gracious welcome," the Japanese envoy posted on X after the visit.

Spotlighting the diplomat's visit, the Uttar Pradesh government mentioned that Ayodhya continues to reflect the spiritual and cultural soul of India.

"The visit of Mr. Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, to Shri Hanuman Garhi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi highlights Uttar Pradesh’s growing global recognition as a spiritual and cultural capital," the government stated.

On Friday evening, the Japanese Ambassador called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, holding a "fruitful meeting and meaningful discussion" at the CM's residence in Lucknow.

"Concurred with Yogi Adityanath for Japan-UP cooperation in investment, technologies, human-resource development and tourism. Look forward to working with CM Yogi by putting the right eye of the daruma doll as a promise of our collaboration: the left will be put when it comes true," Ono said.

Driven by shared values and economic opportunities, India and Japan continue to explore further potential for deeper bilateral cooperation.

Tokyo's relationship with India is deepening in a wide range of areas, including security, economic and development cooperation. At the same time, people-to-people exchanges have also increased tremendously with more potential for future development.

India and Japan share a ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’, having a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilisational ties.

Japan has also been a key ally in India's economic growth, with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from Japan exceeding $43 billion between 2000 and 2024, making it India's fifth-largest source of foreign investment.

