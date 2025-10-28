Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force welcomes INS Sahyadri at Sasebo

Tokyo, Oct 28 (IANS) Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri, an indigenously built Shivalik-class Guided Missile Stealth Frigate, arrived at Japan's Sasebo on Tuesday. Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force welcomed INS Sahyadri upon arrival, Indian Embassy in Japan said in a statement on Tuesday.

INS Sahyadri commanded by Captain Rajat Kumar is participating in Japan-India Maritime Exercise- JAIMEX 25.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "INS Sahyadri arrived at Sasebo to a warm welcome ceremony by JMSDF Sasebo District. Sahyadri commanded by Capt Rajat Kumar is participating in Japan-India Maritime Exercise- JAIMEX 25."

Commissioned in 2012, INS Sahyadri is a testament to India's growing pursuit of indigenous defence technology and the nation's vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India). The multi-role stealth frigate has participated in various operational deployments, bilateral and multilateral exercises.

Last week, Indian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) personnel engaged in cross deck visits and discussed matters of common interest as part of the harbour phase of the maritime exercise JAIMEX-25. Indian Navy and JMSDF personnel engaged in other activities, including professional interactions and operational planning.

In a statement shared on October 25 on X, Indian Navy Spokesperson wrote, "Harbour Phase of the Japan India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX 25) Indian Navy and JMSDF personnel engaged in cross deck visits and discussed matters of common interest. Other activities included professional interactions, operational planning and sharing of best practices. A combined #Yoga session was conducted, fostering unity and camaraderie."

Earlier, INS Sahyadri's Commanding Officer, Captain Rajat Kumar, met with Yokosuka district Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) Rear Admiral Yamaguchi Nobohisa and held talks on further enhancing the maritime cooperation.

Kumar also called on other local dignitaries, including Superintendent Kobayashi Hitoshi, Chief of Police and Rear Admiral Kondo Shuji, Chief of Coast Guard in the Yokosuka region.

During the meetings, the Commanding Officer discussed ways to enhance interoperability and professional exchanges in strengthening maritime cooperation.

INS Sahyadri also participated in the sea phase of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX-25).

During the Sea Phase, INS Sahyadri operated alongside JMSDF ships Asahi, Oumi, and submarine Jinryu, engaging in a series of complex maritime drills.

The exercise featured advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) manoeuvres, missile defence simulations, underway replenishment, and flying operations, reflecting a high degree of coordination and interoperability between the two navies.

In an earlier press release, Ministry of Defence stated, "The strategic partnership between India and Japan has been very robust for a long time with significant focus on defence and maritime cooperation. The Indian Navy and JMSDF have been at the forefront of this growing partnership with a shared vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region."

