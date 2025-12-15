Japan: Man arrested for stabbing two people in Fukuoka

Tokyo, Dec 15 (IANS) Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on Monday for his involvement in one of two stabbings a day earlier in Japan's Fukuoka that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a woman and a man who was working at the event for Japanese female idol group HKT48, local media reported.

The suspect, Naoya Yamaguchi, a resident of Fukuoka Prefecture's Itoshima, has been accused of attempted murder for the attack on the man and has confessed to committing the crime. He has also indicated his involvement in the attack on the woman, according to police, Japan-based Kyodo News reported.

The attacks took place on Sunday at a stadium, Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka, and a nearby amusement facility, Boss E.Zo Fukuoka, where HKT48 has its own theatre for performances. HKT48 is one of the popular AKB48 family of all-girl pop groups and is based in Fukuoka's Hakata.

One of the victims, an event worker (44), was stabbed in his chest when he cautioned a man whom the police believe was Yamaguchi, while another victim is a 27-year-old woman, who was visiting for a live event at the stadium, suffered an injury in her back.

Police said that they received a call from Yamaguchi at 2 a.m. on Monday from a pay phone in Kasuga, a city near Fukuoka. Initially, he called to report about witnessing the suspected attacker; however, he later admitted that he was the one who fled from the spot before ending the call. Later in the day, police arrested Yamaguchi, and he was carrying two knives.

Earlier in August, police arrested a 35-year-old man in Tokyo in connection with the fatal assault of a 24-year-old woman outside her home in Kobe, Kyodo News reported.

Masashi Tanimoto is suspected of having stabbed Megumi Katayama to death inside her building in Kobe. The man was placed on the wanted list by the police and was trying to find his whereabouts.

"I don't know if I had the intention of killing her, but there is no question I stabbed her once or twice," Tanimoto was quoted by police as telling investigators.

The police identified the suspect as a company employee with a home in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, adding they are carrying out an investigation into any connection between the two and a possible motive.

--IANS

akl/sd/