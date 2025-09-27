Japan: Hiroshima survivors hail PM Modi as champion of global peace

Tokyo, Sep 27 (IANS) Hiroshima atomic bomb survivors on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his advocacy of world peace and his philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', honouring him with a citation by the Japanese NGO 'Peace Culture Village'.

The recognition came during the observance of 'Vishwa Seva Pakhwada 2025' in Japan. A delegation of the Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) celebrated Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday and also honoured the bombing victims on the 80th anniversary of the atomic attacks. The delegation included Rajya Sabha MP and IMF convener Satnam Singh Sandhu, IMF Co-Founder Prof Himani Sood, and members of the Indian diaspora in Japan.

Also attending were Toshiko Tanaka, a member of Nobel Peace Prize-winning group Nihon Hidankyo of atomic bomb survivors, and Kenta Sumioka, a third-generation atomic bomb survivor and Managing Director of Peace Culture Village in Hiroshima.

The citation, signed by Toshiko Tanaka and Kenta Sumioka, was handed over to the IMF convener. It acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's efforts to promote peace across the world and hailed him as a steadfast global voice of peace.

The citation noted that PM Modi's leadership affirms that the greatest strength of humanity lies in dialogue, cooperation, and collective responsibility for a future free of nuclear weapons.

The citation further recognised PM Modi's contributions to nuclear peace through acts of remembrance that dignify victims and inspire younger generations to reject nuclear conflict.

It highlighted India's restraint policies that reinforce norms of non-use and risk reduction, the country's commitment to safeguarded cooperation that upholds transparency and peaceful purposes, and the promotion of youth and science exchanges to ensure innovation is guided by ethics and peace.

"In offering this honour, we also recognise your role as a steadfast global voice of peace, whose leadership affirms that humanity's highest strength lies in dialogue, cooperation, and shared responsibility for a future free of nuclear weapons," the citation stated.

Sharing his experiences, Toshiko Tanaka said, "I was over six years old during the atomic attack in Hiroshima. I have lived through the horrors of this tragedy and dedicated my life to appealing to the world that we must destroy weapons of mass destruction. During the bombing, I lost all of my school friends and was the only survivor. To this day, no trace of some victims have ever been found."

Tanaka also praised Prime Minister Modi's stance on nuclear restraint. He said, "I heard the views of India's Prime Minister Modi when he came to Japan, in which he expressed willingness to work for global peace with Japan. I was deeply inspired by his vision and India's declared policies of no-first-use, credible minimum deterrence, non-use against non-nuclear-weapon states, and a voluntary moratorium on nuclear testing. These provide important examples of how doctrine can restrain nuclear danger and reinforce global norms of non-use."

Lauding the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', he added, "India's policy advocates world peace and sets an example for other nations. The Citation we have presented today acknowledges PM Modi's appeal to all nations for peace. I salute his mantra of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which embodies the profound belief that the world is one family."

Kenta Sumioka, a third-generation atomic bomb survivor, also reflected on his family's history, saying, "I grew up listening to my grandmother recount what happened to her during the bombing. I had questions about it, and now, as an adult, I run an NGO in Hiroshima that provides peace education."

"I believe various countries must cooperate with each other, and India, in particular, holds a very important place in the world. I wish to join hands with Prime Minister Modi and the people of India to work towards peace, and I look forward to this cooperation," she added.

On the occasion, Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu remarked, "The world has recognised Prime Minister Modi as a global ambassador of peace. Under his leadership, India's image on the global stage has been strengthened, and both India and Indians are held in great respect around the world. Relations between India and Japan have grown stronger in recent years under PM Modi's leadership."

He further stated that if the world embraces Prime Minister Modi's vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in its true essence, it will aid in resolving many of today's conflicts.

"The Prime Minister has consistently vouched for world peace, unity, and harmony, with the conviction that humanity should live together peacefully and move towards a brighter, more peaceful tomorrow," he added.

--IANS

sd/as