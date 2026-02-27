Japan emerging as key partner for development: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Feb 27 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on Friday, highlighted Japan's expanding role as a key development partner of the state, saying that the engagement extends well beyond infrastructure to areas such as youth empowerment, agriculture and sustainable livelihoods.

Addressing the inaugural session of the sixth India–Japan Intellectual Conclave 'Kizuna' here, Chief Minister Sangma said the relationship between India and Japan is anchored in shared democratic values, mutual respect and a common vision for sustainable development and economic cooperation.

He added that the theme 'Kizuna', meaning a lasting bond, aptly captures the depth of the bilateral partnership.

Referring to Meghalaya's growing engagement with Japan, the Chief Minister said the collaboration places equal emphasis on investing in people and physical assets.

He noted that 47 nurses from the state have already been placed in Japan.

Following Chief Minister Sangma's visit to Japan in April 2025, the Meghalaya government signed a memorandum of understanding with a Japanese company to train and recruit 500 youth this year, with a roadmap to scale the programme to 5,000 placements over the next five years.

Another partnership has also been forged to facilitate skilled youth placements, while a Japanese language training centre has been established in Shillong to equip aspirants with language proficiency.

In the agriculture sector, CM Sangma said India's first commercial production of shiitake mushroom blocks has commenced in Upper Shillong with technological and marketing support from a Japanese company.

The facility, with an annual capacity of 1.5 lakh inoculated blocks, is expected to benefit more than 1,000 farmers.

The Chief Minister added that the state is also exploring the production of locally brewed sake using indigenous rice varieties in collaboration with a Japanese brewery.

Highlighting long-standing cooperation with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), CM Sangma said the agency has made significant investments in infrastructure, forestry and tourism.

Under the JICA-supported MegLIFE project, 22,500 hectares of forest are being restored across 500 villages in 11 districts.

JICA is also supporting the renovation of the Umiam Hydropower Station, the Umiam–Umtru Stage III project, and the nearly 19-km river bridge linking Dhubri in Assam with Phulwari.

Noting that 74 per cent of Meghalaya's population is below 35 years of age, the Chief Minister proposed the creation of a Meghalaya–Japan Skill Corridor to align the state's youth potential with Japan's technological expertise.

He also underscored growing cultural exchanges, citing the Japanese pavilion at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival over the past two years.

