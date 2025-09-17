Janaki temple priest extends birthday wishes to PM Modi, hopes for stronger India-Nepal ties

Janakpurdham (Nepal), Sep 17 (IANS) Ram Roshan Das, the head priest and Chief General Secretary of the Janaki Temple in Nepal's Janakpur, on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings and blessings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday on behalf of the people of Nepal.

Describing PM Modi as a global leader and a strong proponent of Sanatan Dharma, he praised his efforts in shaping India’s cultural and spiritual path and urged for similar attention towards Nepal.

Speaking to IANS, Ram Roshan Das said: "Today is the birthday of the Prime Minister of our neighbouring country, India. PM Modi is deeply respected and quite popular in Nepal. On behalf of the entire Nepali Sanatan community, I extend my best wishes. May God bless him with good health and long life."

"PM Modi has guided India on the path of Sanatan Dharma, and I hope he continues to support Nepal as well. Our country is going through a tough time. We need a spiritual and cultural revival, and strong neighbours like India can influence and uplift us."

Ram Roshan Das also reflected on the deep-rooted historical and spiritual ties between India and Nepal, especially through sacred sites like Janakpur, the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

"Nepal has always been a land of Dharma — Devbhoomi. India and Nepal share an ancient bond through religion, culture, and values. A prosperous India is always beneficial for Nepal. The youth of Nepal have risen. Now, with new leadership, I hope Nepal too walks the path of Dharma and development," the head priest told IANS.

His remarks come amid a time of major political upheaval in Nepal. Following massive youth-led protests, the country recently appointed retired Chief Justice Sushila Karki as its first-ever female Prime Minister on September 12, after incumbent K.P. Sharma Oli resigned.

The protests, led by Gen Z youth, erupted after a controversial social media ban on September 8, and quickly grew into a wider movement against corruption, nepotism, and political instability. The two-day uprising resulted in dozens of deaths but marked a turning point in Nepal’s political landscape.

On September 12, Nepal appointed retired Chief Justice Karki as PM. Until a few days ago, Karki becoming the Prime Minister was beyond anyone’s imagination, but she became the youths’ favoured candidate for the post.

--IANS

jk/vd