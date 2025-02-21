Jaishankar Meets Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi, Emphasizes Global Cooperation at G20

Johannesburg: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday expressed satisfaction over meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"I am glad that we could meet today on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Johannesburg. Such gatherings have provided an opportunity for our interaction even when our ties were going through a difficult phase," EAM said in his opening remarks during a meeting with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to engage in dialogue, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in a polarised global landscape. He acknowledged the efforts made by both countries to preserve the G20 as a vital institution, demonstrating their commitment to collaborative governance.

"We should also recognize that in a polarised global situation, our two countries have worked hard to preserve and protect the G20 as an institution. This in itself testifies to the importance of international cooperation," he added.

This meeting marks a crucial step in strengthening India-China relations, which have experienced a challenging phase in recent times.

Since their last meeting in Rio during the G20 Summit in November 2024, there have been notable developments in India-China relations. The National Security Adviser and Foreign Secretary have visited China, engaging in discussions on various aspects of their relationship, including border management and other key areas.

"Since our last meeting in Rio during the G20 Summit in November 2024, there have been some notable developments. Our NSA and Foreign Secretary have visited China and there have been discussions about various aspects of our relationship. These have included management of peace and tranquillity in the border areas as well as other dimensions of our ties," he said.

Jaishankar emphasised the significance of India and China's membership in the G20, SCO, and BRICS, as well as their shared interests in regional and global issues. He looked forward to a productive exchange of views, recognizing the mutual benefits of cooperation between the two nations.

"I am glad today to have a further exchange of views. India and China are members of the G20 SCO and BRICS. There are also regional and global issues of mutual interest where an exchange of perspectives will be to our mutual benefit. I look forward to our conversation today," added Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, he also held a "productive first meeting" in Johannesburg with Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission.

Sharing the pictures of the meet on X, he wrote, "A productive first meeting with EU HRVP @kajakallasctoday in Johannesburg."

"We discussed India-EU ties, developments in Europe, the Ukraine conflict and other global issues. Look forward to welcoming the EU Commission and EU College to India soon," he added. (ANI)