Jaishankar Highlights $160B India-Gulf Trade Ties at Raisina Middle East in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday underlined the strategic importance of India's ties with the Middle East, particularly the Gulf region, during the inaugural session of Raisina Middle East in Abu Dhabi.

He highlighted the historical linkages between India and the region and spoke about the annual trade with the Gulf surpassing USD 160 billion, alongside wide-ranging collaborations in energy, technology, infrastructure, and education. India's engagement extends beyond the Gulf to the Mediterranean, with trade reaching USD 80 billion annually.

Notably, Jaishankar is on an official visit to the UAE from January 27 to 29, aiming to strengthen India-UAE relations and enhance bilateral ties.

During Raisina Middle East's Inaugural session, Jaishankar said, "The history of India and the Middle East are inextricably linked. Whether it is commerce or connectivity, ideas and beliefs, or customs and traditions, we have actually seen an interplay over centuries... After independence, our economic development model resulted in a perceptible dilution of linkages with the world, one felt most deeply in our immediate proximity."

He added, "Many of you would be familiar with the intensity of India's ties with the Gulf. Our trade is in the region of USD 160-180 billion annually. The energy dimension is the most visible; but there is much more to it than that. Whether it is projects, technology, education, health, or services, our presence in the Gulf is both pervasive and crucial. More than 9 million Indians live and work here. But the Gulf also serves as a gateway to the MENA region and to the Mediterranean. Our annual trade with the Mediterranean incidentally is another USD 80 billion. And the Indian diaspora there is close to half a million. We have significant interests in fertilisers, energy, water, diamonds, defence and cyber. Our projects include airports, ports and railway to phosphates, green hydrogen, steel and submarine cables. Material factors aside, this larger geography is a very critical connect between the Indian Ocean and the Atlantic. And as our history underlines, there is a symbiotic relationship between us. We certainly have stakes that are continually rising; but increasingly, India also has contributions to make that would influence the direction of events."

Speaking about the Raisina Dialogue, the EAM said, "Ten years ago, Prime Minister Modi who had just assumed office asked me why we were busy attending conferences in other countries, without holding one on our own. This exhortation led to the birth of the 'Raisina Dialogue' in New Delhi. In the period that followed, Raisina has undoubtedly established itself at home, while gradually spreading its wings abroad."

He added, "I am particularly pleased that it has now come to the Middle East, a region of immense significance for India, though we prefer to call it West Asia. I congratulate the Raisina organizers, ORF and Samir Saran and his team in particular, as well as our UAE partners for this endeavour. And, take this opportunity to share some thoughts about Raisina, about the Middle East, about India and the World."

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote about addressing the inaugural session of Raisina Middle East. He said, "Addressed the inaugural session of #RaisinaMiddleEast in Abu Dhabi. Highlighted the significant expansion of India - Middle East engagement in the past decade, driven by strong trade, connectivity and people to people linkages. And how this partnership holds special importance in a changing world. An India with wider interests and growing capabilities sees the Middle East as not only a close partner but a crucial passage to the world beyond."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met with Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the UAE.

On X, Jaishankar shared a post and wrote, "Nice to meet Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the President, UAE this morning. Discussed our special partnership and its further progress."

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have enjoyed strong diplomatic relations since they established ties in 1972. The UAE opened its embassy in India in the same year, followed by the opening of the Indian embassy in the UAE in 1973.

Over the years, these relations have evolved into a robust and multifaceted partnership. The momentum in India-UAE relations reached a significant milestone during PM Modi's 2015 visit to the UAE, which marked the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the UAE in 34 years. This visit set the stage for a new phase in bilateral ties, marked by the launch of a Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership. In recent years, PM Modi has visited the UAE multiple times, most recently in November-December 2023 to attend the COP28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai. (ANI)