Italy keeps embassies open in Iran, Israel, arranges charter flights for citizens

Rome, June 20 (IANS) Italy will maintain operations at its embassies in both Tehran and Tel Aviv amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, while organising charter flights to assist Italian nationals wishing to leave the two countries, Antonio Tajani, minister of the foreign affairs and international cooperation, said.

"We are working to facilitate the departure from Iran and Israel of our fellow citizens who intend to leave," Tajani told Italy's ANSA news agency on the sidelines of a European Union (EU) foreign ministers' meeting in Taormina, Sicily.

According to the ministry, around 20,000 Italian nationals are currently in Israel, while up to 450 are in Iran, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry said the special flights would be available to Italian citizens, their family members, and other EU nationals. Passengers will be responsible for the cost of travel, though the government will contribute 500 euros ($573) per adult.

Tajani said Italian diplomatic missions in both countries have remained operational since the outbreak of hostilities on June 13, when Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran. "Our embassies are operating in very difficult conditions. We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our fellow citizens," he said.

Tajani also noted that the Italian government has received no indication that US military bases in Italy have been involved in supporting Israeli military actions.

--IANS

int/rs