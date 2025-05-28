Italian Senator bats for enhancing anti-terror cooperation with India

Rome, May 28 (IANS) Stefania Craxi, head of Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, on Wednesday proposed enhancing cooperation with India to address the global scourge of terrorism during a meeting with the visiting Indian all-party Parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The delegation briefed the Italian Senator about India's united stance against terrorism in all its forms, and zero tolerance against cross border terrorism.

"During our visit to Italy, my colleagues from the all-party delegation and I had the privilege of meeting Senator Stefania Craxi, Chair of the Senate's Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee. We apprised her of India's firm stance against terrorism in all its forms, underscoring our zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism. Senator Craxi echoed our sentiments, emphasising the need for a unified global response to terrorism and proposing enhanced cooperation between India and Italy to tackle this pressing challenge," Prasad posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the delegation landed in Rome after concluding a highly-successful visit to France and was received by India's Ambassador to Italy Vani Rao who also gave a briefing.

"The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, MP, arrived in Rome for wide-ranging interactions. They were received by Ambassador Vani Rao. The delegation will convey India's firm and united message against cross-border terrorism in the context of Operation Sindoor," the Indian Embassy in Rome posted on X.

The nine-member delegation includes a diverse political representation, including Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M. Thambidurai (AIADMK), former Union Minister M.J. Akbar and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

In Italy, the parliamentarians will meet several top leaders, academia, think tanks, media and community members, briefing them about Operation Sindoor and India's policy of 'new normal' against terrorism.

