Israeli Prez, Defence Minister thank Trump for striking nuclear sites in Iran

Tel Aviv, June 22 (IANS) Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for carrying out military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, calling it a "decisive moment" between the axis of terror and that of hope.

This comes as Trump announced that America had bombed three nuclear sites in Iran and warned Tehran of further precision strikes unless it ended its confrontation with Israel. The targeted locations reportedly include the highly fortified Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear facilities.

Taking to X, Herzog posted, "In the pages of human history, this is a moment when the principles of liberty, responsibility, and security have triumphed. A decisive moment between the axis of terror and evil and the axis of hope. Thank you, US President Donald Trump. Thank you, United States of America."

"This brave step serves the security and safety of the entire free world. I hope it will lead to a better future for the Middle East -- and help advance the urgent release of our hostages held in captivity in Gaza," he added.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also hailed the strikes carried out by the US and Israeli military on the Iranian nuclear sites for the "peace and security" of both countries.

Taking to X, he congratulated Trump on his "historic decision" to destroy the three nuclear sites in Iran so that it is assured that Tehran does not have nuclear weapons that "would endanger Israel and the countries of the region, and the national security interests of the United States itself."

Katz also congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for leading 'Operation Rising Lion' and the "fight against the Iranian nuclear program and the close relationship with the United States, on this great and historic achievement."

"The alliance between the United States and Israel is stronger than ever for the peace and security of both the countries and the entire free world," he added.

--IANS

int/sd/