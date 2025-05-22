Israeli PM recalls negotiation delegation from Doha

Jerusalem, May 23 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the return of the Israeli delegation from Doha, a senior Israeli official confirmed to media, describing it as "an impasse" in the negotiations with Hamas over a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said on Thursday that Israel had recalled its senior negotiation team on Tuesday for consultations after a week of indirect talks, and now the remaining working-level team still in Doha will also return.

Hamas, in a statement on Tuesday, accused the Israeli government of derailing the talks, saying the low-level Israeli team left in Doha had no mandate to finalise an agreement.

The group accused Netanyahu of "misleading world public opinion and pretending to participate in the negotiation process," claiming no substantive negotiations had taken place since Saturday.

Citing an Israeli diplomatic source, Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported that the talks broke down over a key disagreement -- Israel insisted on a deal involving a temporary truce in return to the release of only some hostages, while Hamas demanded international guarantees, primarily from the US, that Israel would not resume fighting, in exchange for the release of all hostages.

"The sides failed to bridge the gaps, despite pressure from Washington," the diplomat said.

In January, Hamas released 33 Israeli hostages under the first phase of a three-stage ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal, as well as five Thai nationals who were not part of the agreement. In March, Israel refused to advance to the second phase of the deal after a two-month ceasefire, resuming its military offensive.

Since then, Israel has rejected international calls to halt the war and allow humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave, where United Nations experts warn famine is spreading.

On Saturday, Israel launched Operation Gideon's Chariots, marking a significant escalation in its 19-month offensive.

Israeli officials say the goal is to defeat Hamas and return 58 hostages still held in Gaza.

The operation includes seizing the entire Gaza Strip, maintaining military control over the territory, and pushing the population southward, according to Israeli sources.

The Palestinian death toll has reached 53,762 since the war began, according to the Gaza health authorities' update on Thursday.

