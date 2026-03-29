Israeli military says strikes on vital components of Iran's military industry to be completed within days

Jerusalem, March 29 (IANS) Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Effie Defrin said in a live broadcast update that within a few days, the Israeli military will complete the strikes on all vital components of Iran's military industry.

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"This means that we will destroy most of Iran's military production capabilities, and it will take the Iranian regime a long time to restore them," Defrin added.

"We continue to act according to a plan, with a systematic and extensive attack that is prepared in advance and constantly adapted to the situation," he noted. "We have an opportunity to fundamentally change the situation."

Regarding the missile launched from Yemen at Israel on Saturday morning, the first since the start of the US-Israel attack on Iran, Defrin said that Israel was prepared for a multi-front war, including the Houthis, and warned that "anyone who tries to harm Israeli citizens will pay a price for it," Xinhua news agency reported.

Regarding the Lebanese front, Defrin noted that the Israeli army has so far killed more than 850 Hezbollah militants and that it is deepening control in southern Lebanon to prevent direct fire on northern Israeli settlements.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, a man around 60 years old was killed in the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv by a missile launched from Iran, Israel's national emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) and the Israel Police said.

According to the police, the incident involved a dispersing cluster munition missile that struck several locations in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area on Friday night (local time).

It added that the fatality, a construction worker, was hit by shrapnel from a cluster munition released by the missile and exploded near him.

MDA also reported two people who were lightly to moderately injured from the hits.

The launch from Iran activated air defence sirens in large areas of central Israel near midnight, sending residents rushing to shelters.

Earlier, a missile was launched from Iran into southern Israel, causing light injuries to two people.

The developments came amid heightened tensions following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran starting on February 28, to which Iran and its regional allies responded with attacks on Israeli and US interests across the Middle East.

--IANS

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