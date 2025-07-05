Israeli leaders slam attacks targetting Jewish places of worship in Australia

Tel Aviv, July 5 (IANS) Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Saturday severely condemned the series of anti-Semitic attacks in Australia, which involved an arson attack on a synagogue (a Jewish place of worship) and a targetted act of violence at an Israeli restaurant in Melbourne, in the State of Victoria.

"I strongly condemn last night's vile antisemitic attacks in Melbourne, including the arson attack on the East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation synagogue and the targetted violence at the Israeli restaurant Miznon. Israel stands firmly with the Jewish community in Australia. There have been too many antisemitic attacks in Australia. The Australian government must do more to fight this poisonous disease," Sa’ar said in a post on X.

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel also expressed her full solidarity with the Jewish community in Melbourne and all those impacted during the attack.

"The horrifying attacks overnight on a synagogue and an Israeli business in Melbourne are yet another reminder of how far racist, antisemitic hate crimes have spread in the heart of Australia. Targetting Jewish houses of worship and an Israeli restaurant is terrorism, aimed at intimidating an entire community simply because of their religion and identity. These attacks are not just assaults on Jews or Israelis — they are assaults on Australian values of tolerance, diversity, and freedom," read a statement issued by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Israel.

According to Haskel, these attacks are happening because, for too long, there have been no real consequences for those spreading hate and inciting violence.

"Weakness and silence only emboldens the extremists. There is no justification — ever — for violence and hatred directed at Jews, Israelis, or any minority. The perpetrators of this terrorism must be brought to justice," the Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister stated.

Following the incidents, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese took to his social media, stating, "Antisemitism has no place in Australia. Those responsible for the shocking acts in Melbourne last night must face the full force of the law, and my Government will provide all necessary support toward this effort".

Additionally, Australian Minister of Home Affairs Tony Burke and Minister for Small Business Anne Aly issued a joint statement, calling the arson attack on the East Melbourne Synagogue "disgusting and cowardly".

"The fact it took place while people, including children, were having a Shabbat dinner inside, makes it all the more abhorrent. Antisemitism is evil and has no place in our society. The Government stands with the Jewish community and is committed to supporting improved security measures at places of worship. The investigation is being led by Victoria Police, with our security and intelligence agencies providing whatever support is needed. The investigation is ongoing, however the Government is stepping up the fight against hate crimes," read the statement.

Local media reported that Australia's national security agency, ASIO, and Australian Federal Police (AFP) joined the Victoria Police in the investigation into the arson attack on the synagogue and violence at the restaurant.

According to the investigators, a man entered the grounds of the East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation on Albert Street on Friday night and poured a flammable liquid on the front door and set it on fire.

Police said that about 20 people were inside the synagogue at the time, but were evacuated safely through the rear of the building, adding that there were no injuries.

"There is absolutely no place in our society for antisemitic or hate-based behaviour," the Victoria Police said in a statement.

--IANS

int/scor/as