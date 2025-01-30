Israeli Hostage Agam Berger Freed After 482 Days in Hamas Captivity

Tel Aviv: 482 days since being held in captivity by Hamas after the horrific October 7 attack, Israeli hostage Agam Berger, 20, was freed in Gaza early Thursday (local time) as part of the latest prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas.

Agam Berger reunited with her family at an IDF facility inside Israel after being freed from captivity, Times of Israel reported.

Two additional Israeli captives,--Arbel Yehoud, 29, and Gadi Moses, 80, the oldest known hostage still in captivity-- along with five Thai nationals, are also set to be released later today.

Berger is being airlifted by an Israeli Air Force helicopter with her family to Rabin Medical Center in central Israel. She will meet the rest of her family members there and receive medical care, following an initial checkup at an army facility near the Gaza border,

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) shared a video on X on Agam release and wrote, "The moment Agam was reunited with the IDF after 482 days of being surrounded by terrorists."

In another post, it wrote, "This is what home feels like."

"According to information communicated by the Red Cross, seven hostages, including two Israelis and five foreign nationals, were transferred to them and are on their way toward IDF and ISA forces in Gaza," the IDF stated in a post on X.

Another Israeli hostage, Arbel Yehoud was also handed over to the Red Cross amid chaotic scenes. She was forced to walk from an Islamic Jihad vehicle to the Red Cross vehicle through a heaving mob of jeering onlookers, as reported by Times of Israel.

The vehicle carrying Arbel Yehoud and Gadi Mozes struggled to inch its way through the large crowd of onlookers a,mid wailing sirens. Hundreds of heavily armed, masked gunmen also surround the vehicles, pushing away the onlookers. The handover is set to take place among the ruins of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's home, as reported by Arab media.

According to Channel 12 report, Israel has been informed that the five Thai workers will be freed alongside Israeli hostages Arbel Yehoud and Gadi Mozes.

As part of Thursday's exchange, Israel is set to release 110 Palestinian detainees.

The next prisoner exchange, the fourth in this process, is scheduled for Saturday, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that male hostages will be released.

Berger's release leaves 88 hostages -- both living and dead -- still in Gaza, according to Israeli officials.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked southern Israel killing over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting over 200 others. Over 46,000 Palestinians have been also killed in Gaza in Israel's counter-offensive against Hamas.

Earlier, over 100 hostages were freed during the weeklong ceasefire in November 2023. (ANI)