World

Israeli fans assaulted: Amsterdam cops detain 10 over 'anti-semitic' attack

Nov 08, 2024, 01:34 PM
Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters demonstrate

Amsterdam: Amsterdam police on Friday said ten people were in custody after Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were attacked by what Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema described as "anti-semitic hit-and-run squads".

"This is a very dark moment for the city, for which I am deeply ashamed," Halsema said at a news conference.

Also Read: Israeli football fans attacked in Amsterdam after Europa League match; Netanyahu sends two planes to bring them back

"Anti-semitic criminals attacked and assaulted visitors to our city, in hit-and-run actions," Halsema said, adding perpetrators had managed to escape a large police presence.

—Reuters

