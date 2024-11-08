Israeli fans assaulted: Amsterdam cops detain 10 over 'anti-semitic' attack

Amsterdam: Amsterdam police on Friday said ten people were in custody after Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were attacked by what Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema described as "anti-semitic hit-and-run squads".

"This is a very dark moment for the city, for which I am deeply ashamed," Halsema said at a news conference.

"Anti-semitic criminals attacked and assaulted visitors to our city, in hit-and-run actions," Halsema said, adding perpetrators had managed to escape a large police presence.

—Reuters