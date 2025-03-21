Israeli Cabinet votes to remove Shin Bet's head Ronen Bar

Tel Aviv: The government of Israel unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to end Shin Bet's head, Ronen Bar's term in office, the Israeli PM's Office announced on X on Friday.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office, it was noted that Ronen Bar will conclude his duties on April 10 or when the Israel Security Agency (ISA)'s new director is appointed, whichever comes first.

In a post on X, the PMO said, "The Government unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to end ISA Director Ronen Bar's term of office. Ronen Bar will conclude his duties on 10 April 2025 or when a permanent ISA Director is appointed - whichever comes first."

As per the Times of Israel, this vote becomes the first time in Israel's history that a government has fired the Shin Bet's leader. The meeting to approve his dismissal lasted some three-and-a-half hours.

According to Times of Israel, Ronen Bar did not attend the meeting, however he sent a letter saying that firing him was "entirely tainted by conflicts of interest," and constituted a "fundamentally invalid" attempt to undermine the Shin Bet as it probes Qatar's influence at the Prime Minister's Office.

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, who was present, again expressed her opposition to the move, Times of Israel reported. Her office had told PM Netanyahu earlier in the day that the government must obtain a recommendation from an advisory committee before weighing Bar's dismissal.

CNN reported that PM Netanyahu added, that removing Bar would be necessary for achieving Israel's war goals in Gaza and "preventing the next disaster." It observed that Netanyahu has previously removed both Bar and the head of the Mossad intelligence service, David Barnea, from the negotiating team engaging in indirect talks with Hamas regarding the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal.

CN also reported that the opposition's politicians have criticized Netanyahu's targeting of Bar, claiming it to be politically motivated. (ANI)