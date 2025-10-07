Israeli army says intercepted four drones fired from Yemen at Red Sea city

Jerusalem, Oct 7 (IANS) The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that four drones launched from Yemen toward the Red Sea resort city of Eilat in southern Israel were successfully intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, with no reported casualties or damage.

The drones were fired within an hour, triggering air raid sirens across Eilat, which is currently crowded with Israeli tourists for the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot that began on Monday evening.

Video footage published by Israeli media showed that interceptions created mushroom-shaped smoke clouds in the city skies, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, the IDF reported a rocket fired from the northern Gaza Strip towards the Israeli village of Netiv HaAsara, close to the Gaza border.

According to the IDF, the rocket apparently fell in an open area, and there were no reports of casualties.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the continued arbitrary detentions of UN personnel and its partners, as well as the ongoing unlawful seizure of UN premises and assets in areas under Houthi control.

The condemnation by a UN spokesperson on Monday came after the Houthi de facto authorities in Yemen detained nine additional UN personnel recently.

With the latest detentions, the total number of arbitrarily detained UN staff in Yemen since 2021 has risen to 53, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, said in a statement.

Noting that these actions hinder the United Nations' ability to operate in Yemen and to deliver critical assistance, the statement said the Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the safety and security of UN personnel in Yemen.

Guterres reiterated his urgent call for the immediate and unconditional release of all personnel from the United Nations, non-governmental organisations, civil society organizations and diplomatic missions, the statement said. "They must be respected and protected in accordance with applicable international law."

The UN chief also reiterated that UN personnel must be allowed to independently perform their functions without hindrance, the statement said, adding that the premises and assets of the United Nations are inviolable and must be protected at all times, consistent with the UN Charter and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations.

"The United Nations will continue to work tirelessly, and through all available channels, to secure the safe and immediate release of all arbitrarily detained personnel, as well as the return of UN agency offices and other assets," the statement noted.

"The Secretary-General remains steadfast in the UN commitment to support the people of Yemen and their aspirations for a just and lasting peace," it said.

