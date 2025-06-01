Israeli army confirms killing of Hamas leader in Gaza, 2 senior commanders

Jerusalem, June 1 (IANS) Israel's military has confirmed the killing of Mohammed Sinwar, a senior Hamas commander and head of the group's military wing in Gaza, in an airstrike earlier this month.

In a joint statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency said on Saturday that Sinwar was killed on May 13 in a targeted strike on an underground command centre located beneath the European Hospital in southern Gaza.

The military accused Hamas of using the medical facility as cover, putting civilians at risk, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sinwar, 49, was described by the IDF as one of Hamas' most senior and long-serving military leaders, with a key role in planning the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that ignited the current conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had disclosed Sinwar's death earlier this week in a speech to the Israeli Parliament.

The strike also killed two other senior Hamas commanders: Muhammad Shabana, who led the group's Rafah brigade, and Mahdi Quara, head of the Khan Younis battalion.

The IDF said both men were involved in the October 7 assault and later directed attacks against Israeli troops, including the management of hostages and rocket fire.

Gaza's health authorities previously said the strike killed at least six people and wounded 40.

Hamas has not issued an official statement confirming Sinwar's death.

Mohammed Sinwar was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, the former Hamas leader in Gaza, who was killed during a clash with the IDF in October 2024.

Separately on Saturday, the IDF reported rocket fire from Gaza, with several projectiles landing in open areas near the southern communities of Ein Hashlosha and Nirim.

No casualties were reported, according to Israel's emergency medical service, Magen David Adom.

Israeli media outlet Channel 12 said three rockets were fired.

Gaza health officials said the death toll from Israel's military campaign since October 7 has reached 54,381, with 124,054 wounded.

Since the resumption of hostilities on March 18, 4,117 people have been killed and 12,013 injured, the authorities said.

--IANS

int/khz