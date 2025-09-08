Israel weighing US ceasefire proposal tied to hostage release, official says

Jerusalem, Sep 8 (IANS) Israel is "seriously considering" a US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza that would also secure the release of Israeli hostages, an Israeli official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, on Sunday, said the plan was delivered to Hamas over the weekend and described it as "President Donald Trump's proposal," Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that under the plan, Israel would cancel its offensive to capture Gaza City. All 48 hostages still held in Gaza -- including about 20 believed to be alive -- would be freed on the first day of the truce in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners. Negotiations to end the war would then begin under Trump's mediation, with the ceasefire in place while talks continue.

Hamas said in a statement late on Sunday that it had received several US proposals and was ready to "immediately sit at the negotiating table" to discuss the release of all captives in return for "a clear declaration ending the war, full withdrawal from Gaza, and the formation of a committee to govern the Gaza Strip with independent Palestinians assuming their duties immediately."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, representing relatives of those held in Gaza, urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to back the deal. "We call on the Israeli government to announce its unconditional support for the emerging agreement," the group said.

Netanyahu has not responded to mediators' earlier proposal for a partial deal that Hamas approved last month.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said: "The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well," warning that refusal would bring consequences.

Israel resumed military operations in Gaza on March 18. At least 11,911 Palestinians have been killed and 50,735 wounded since then, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 64,455, with 162,776 injured, Gaza health authorities said on Sunday.

--IANS

int/rs