Israel warns 'powerful hurricane' will strike skies of Gaza City

Jerusalem, Sep 8 (IANS) Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday warned that a "powerful hurricane" will strike the skies of Gaza City later in the day, making it clear that it was a "final warning" to Hamas to release the hostages and lay down their weapons.

Katz stated that Israel Defence Forces (IDF) was preparing to expand the maneuver in order to defeat the Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

"Today a huge hurricane will hit the skies of Gaza City and the roofs of the terror towers will shake.This is a final warning to the Hamas murderers and rapists in Gaza and in luxury hotels abroad: Release the hostages and lay down your weapons - or Gaza will be destroyed and you will be destroyed. The IDF is continuing as planned - and is preparing to expand the maneuver to overwhelm Gaza," Katz stated in a post on X.

Katz's statement comes as Israel plans to conduct a major offensive to take over Gaza City in the northern Strip, a city where million residents were sheltering before the latest evacuations, The Times of Israel reported.

On Sunday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that more than 100,000 people have left the region so far. In recent days, the IDF has been carrying out strikes at one Gaza high-rise each day following evacuation warnings, asserting that Hamas terror group was using the buildings. The strikes have also been intercepted as part of an effort to motivate people to leave the city before the takeover operation.

For the third time in many days, the IDF on Sunday carried out a strike at high-rise residential building in Gaza City, which it said was used by Hamas, The Times of Israel reported. The strikes were conducted after issuing several warnings to people in the area to evacuate. Israel also faced rocket attack from Gaza for the first time in three weeks. No reports regarding injuries or damages have emerged.

--IANS

akl/as