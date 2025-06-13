Israel says new strikes targeted Iranian missile systems

Jerusalem, June 13 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday it had completed a new series of "precision strikes" on Iran's surface-to-surface missile systems, destroying multiple launchers, storage facilities, and other military sites.

In a statement, the IDF said the operation was conducted based on intelligence provided by its Intelligence Directorate. Among the targets, the military said, was a site in western Iran where a unique launch mechanism had been installed inside containers.

The army said the strikes were part of ongoing efforts to neutralise missile threats amid a multi-front conflict, stating that Iran had launched hundreds of surface-to-surface missiles at Israeli territory.

"Destroying these missiles is a vital mission in the effort to protect Israeli citizens," the IDF said.

Earlier, Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency reported a loud and "terrifying" sound near Nojeh Air Base in Kabudar Ahang, in the western province of Hamedan. The outlet also reported sightings of Iranian fighter jets over the northeastern city of Mashhad, though officials have not commented on the flights.

In the northwestern city of Tabriz, explosions and artillery fire were heard near the airport for the third time on Friday, Mehr reported. Air defence systems reportedly opened fire following the detection of a drone over the city, halting further air activity, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel launched a wave of airstrikes early Friday targeting Tehran and several other Iranian cities, striking military infrastructure and high-ranking officials.

According to Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency, 78 people were killed and 329 injured in the attacks on Tehran province.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, also appointed new military commanders following the deaths of key security officials in Israeli airstrikes on Tehran.

The appointments come after Israel launched a wave of airstrikes early Friday targeting Tehran and other Iranian cities. The strikes killed Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Hossein Salami, and Gholam-Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, according to the Iranian media.

Khamenei named Abdolrahim Mousavi as the new chief of staff of the armed forces, Mohammad Pakpour as the IRGC's new commander, and Ali Shadmani to lead the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, IRNA said.

Before their appointments, Mousavi headed the regular army, Pakpour commanded the IRGC's Ground Force, and Shadmani served as deputy coordinator at Khatam al-Anbiya.

In addition to the top military leaders, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said the Israeli strikes also killed six Iranian nuclear scientists, including Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoun Abbasi, as well as an unspecified number of civilians.

In a statement, Khamenei condemned the attacks, warning that Israel would face "severe punishment" for what he called a crime against Iran.

