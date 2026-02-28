Israel launches ‘preventive’ strikes on Iran

Tehran, Feb 28 (IANS) Tehran was rocked by massive explosions on Saturday after Israel launched what it described as “preventive” missile strikes against Iran, dramatically escalating tensions in the region, local media reported.

The strikes come amid heightened strain between the United States and Iran over a potential nuclear agreement and growing fears of a wider military confrontation in the Middle East.

Several missiles hit areas along University Street and in the Jomhouri district of the Iranian capital.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from near Pasteur Street in downtown Tehran, an area that houses key government buildings.

The extent of the damage and possible casualties was not immediately clear.

In anticipation of possible retaliation, the Israeli military said it had sounded air raid sirens in multiple areas across the country.

The move, it said, was a proactive measure “to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched towards the state of Israel.”

Sirens were heard across parts of Israel as authorities warned of potential incoming attacks.

As a precautionary step, Israel ordered schools nationwide to remain closed, advised citizens to work from home, and imposed a ban on public gatherings.

The military said the alert measures were aimed at ensuring civilian safety in the event of retaliatory missile fire from Iran or its regional allies. The developments come at a sensitive diplomatic moment.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump described Iran as “very difficult” and “very dangerous.”

A third round of negotiations between Iranian and US officials was held in Geneva on Thursday, with another round of talks scheduled later on Saturday.

Over 2024 and 2025, a long-standing shadow conflict between Israel and Iran escalated into a series of unprecedented direct military confrontations, including major aerial strikes and reciprocal missile attacks that marked a dangerous shift from indirect hostilities to overt warfare.

--IANS

rs/rad