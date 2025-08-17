Israel intercepts missile from Yemen, sirens sounded in central cities

Jerusalem, Aug 18 (IANS) Israel's military has said that it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen towards central Israel, launched in apparent retaliation for an earlier Israeli strike.

The missile triggered air raid sirens on Sunday in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other cities, sending residents into shelters and safe rooms in the afternoon as tens of thousands rallied in the streets demanding the release of hostages and an end to the war in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF (Israel Air Force)," the military said in a statement.

Reacting to the attack, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on social media platform X that the Houthis "will pay dearly, with interest upon interest, for every attempt to launch missiles at Israel".

The Houthi group has not commented on the incident.

The incident came hours after an Israeli strike hit a power plant south of Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Sunday morning.

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said the strike knocked out electricity generators at the facility, but caused no casualties.

The Israeli military confirmed it had struck an energy infrastructure site used by the Houthis, saying the attack, launched from about 2,000 km away, was carried out "in response" to repeated missile and drone assaults on Israel.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have launched attacks on Israeli targets since November 2023 in what they say is support for Palestinians during Israel's offensive in Gaza.

Israel has retaliated with airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas, including Sanaa and the Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

Since March 18, when the Israel Defense Force resumed its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis in Yemen have launched 70 ballistic missiles and at least 22 drones at Israel. Several of the missiles have fallen short.

The main localities where alarms were sounded include Tel Aviv-Yafo, Holon, Kfar Saba, Kfar Kasem, Kfar Shmaryahu, Herzliya, Rosh HaAyin, Ramla, Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut, Rishon LeZion, Ramat Hasharon, Ra'anana, Givat Shmuel, Elad, Be'er Ya'akov, Givatayim, Ramat Gan, Rehovot, Beit Shemesh, Netanya, Ness Ziona, Kiryat Ono, Yehud Monoson, Lod, Mikveh Israel, Shoham, Bat Yam, Or Yehuda, Bnei Brak, Mevaseret Zion, Hod Hasharon, Petah Tikva, Savyon and Tira.

