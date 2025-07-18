Israel expresses 'regrets' on deadly strike on Gaza church

Jerusalem, July 18 (IANS) Israel "deeply regrets" a bombing of Gaza's only Catholic church, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, in an attack that killed three people and wounded at least 10 others.

In a statement, Netanyahu said the strike was caused by "stray ammunition" that hit the Holy Family Church, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Every innocent life lost is a tragedy. We share the grief of the families and the faithful," he said.

In a post on social media platform X, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said the Israel Defense Forces was "examining this incident, the circumstances of which are still unclear."

It added that the results of the investigation would be published "transparently."

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the strike on the Holy Family Church in Gaza, a sanctuary for civilians, a UN spokeswoman said.

"Attacks on places of worship are unacceptable," said Stephanie Tremblay, associate spokesperson for the UN chief. "People seeking shelter must be respected and protected, not hit by strikes."

Too many lives have already been lost. The secretary-general calls on all parties to ensure that civilians are respected and protected at all times and allow humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza at scale, said Tremblay, adding that there is an urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

