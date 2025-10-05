ISKCON Temple in US state Maryland celebrates Dussehra with great pomp

Washington, Oct 5 (IANS) Dussehra was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the ISKCON Temple in Maryland, USA, where officials from the Indian Embassy also participated in the festivities.

India's Deputy Chief of Mission Ambassador Namya C Khampa extended greetings to the people on the festival and praised ISKCON for its efforts in promoting spirituality and interfaith harmony.

While sharing the pictures from the celebration on the social media platform X on Sunday (Indian time), the Embassy wrote, "The Embassy joined the vibrant Dussehra celebrations at the ISKCON Temple, MD. Deputy Chief of Mission Amb. Namya C. Khampa, conveyed greetings on the festival and lauded ISKCON's role in promoting spirituality and interfaith harmony. The event saw participation from Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, and many other Maryland State Government dignitaries and Minister of Economic and Minister (CAandP), EoI."

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is observed annually at the culmination of Shardiya Navaratri. Falling on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin in the Hindu lunisolar calendar, it symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

Earlier on October 2, the Indian Embassy in the US organised an event to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's legacy on his 156th birth anniversary. Indian diaspora, students, professionals and friends of India attended the event.

At the event, Srimati Karuna, Director of the Gandhi Memorial Centre, Bethesda, Maryland, delivered a talk on 'Gandhi's life and Message'.

She shared anecdotes from Mahatma Gandhi's life, his inspirations and his vision for the world, the Embassy posted on X.

"The talk was followed by a rendition of beautiful bhajan and songs that Bapu was fond of, by differently abled young Indian artists -- Ms Anusha Manjunath and Ms Vasundhara Raturi," it added.

Gandhi Jayanti commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's lifelong commitment to truth, non-violence, and social justice. It not only honours his philosophy of peace and ethical living but also serves as the International Day of Non-Violence, which is observed worldwide to spread the message.

--IANS

akl/