Irish Diaspora Urges Government to Prioritize Human Rights in Talks with Chinese FM

Dublin: Uyghurs and Hong Kongers living in Ireland issued an open letter to the Irish government on Monday, urging them to adopt a human-rights-based approach during their discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Irish journalist Finbarr Bermingham shared the letter on social media platform X. The letter highlighted concerns about transnational repression, genocide, and politically-motivated imprisonment by the Chinese government, particularly regarding the Uyghur and Hong Kong diaspora communities in Ireland.

They emphasised the increasing surveillance and harassment by Chinese state actors against individuals critical of the regime, citing the fear that many dissidents felt, even in Ireland. It said that the fear of retribution affected their ability to openly protest or express dissent without concern for the safety of their families, both in Ireland and abroad. It also underscored the Irish Government's responsibility to protect its citizens and residents from such threats, noting that transnational repression was becoming a growing concern across the EU.

In their letter, the diaspora communities reminded the Irish Government of its historical commitment to human rights. They called on the government to challenge Chinese policies that were leading to the ongoing atrocities in Xinjiang, including the mass detention and forced assimilation of Uyghurs, as well as the suppression of freedoms in Hong Kong. They also demanded the release of political prisoners such as Jimmy Lai, the publisher of Apple Daily, and Professor Rahile Dawut, an Uyghur academic jailed for their activism. Furthermore, they urged the Irish Government to call for the release of Swedish citizen Gui Minhai, who had been detained in China for nearly a decade.

The letter also expressed concern over Ireland's China policy, especially regarding trade relations. It criticised the prioritisation of economic interests over human rights, urging the government to make clear that diplomatic ties with China should not come at the expense of supporting oppressed communities.

It specifically pointed to Hong Kong's role in facilitating the Chinese regime's transhipment of goods that violated EU sanctions on Russia. The letter concluded by appealing to the Irish Government to stand firm on its commitment to human rights, reminding leaders that Ireland had a proud tradition of advocating for justice on the global stage. It called for the Irish government to demonstrate moral leadership in ensuring that human rights were prioritised over financial gain during Minister Wang Yi's visit. (ANI)