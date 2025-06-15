Iraq urges US to prevent Israel from violating airspace

Baghdad, June 15 (IANS) Iraq has urged the US to uphold its responsibility to prevent Israeli aircraft from breaching Iraqi airspace to carry out attacks.

Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi armed forces, said on Saturday that the Iraqi government called on the US to fulfill its obligations under bilateral agreements and international conventions to prevent such violations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Iraqi government reiterated its firm and unequivocal rejection of any violation of Iraqi airspace or its use for military attacks carried out by Israel against Iran or any other neighboring country, the statement said.

Iraq has exercised the highest levels of restraint in hopes of allowing diplomatic and political solutions to defuse the crisis through peaceful means, the statement added.

The spokesperson stressed that Iraq has the right, under international law and the United Nations Charter, to use all available means to respond to any violation of its national sovereignty by any party.

On Friday, Iraq submitted an official complaint to the United Nations Security Council, condemning Israel for violating its airspace to conduct military operations.

In the pre-dawn hours of Friday, Israel launched a series of coordinated airstrikes targeting strategic locations across Iran, including the capital, Tehran.

"Iraq has asked the US to take its role in preventing Israeli aircraft from violating Iraqi airspace in accordance with the Strategic Framework Agreement," the Iraqi News Agency reported, citing a government source.

The source stressed the importance of respecting Iraq’s sovereignty and the integrity of its airspace, adding that "the US, as the country leading the international coalition against ISIS, is obligated to uphold its responsibilities and prevent any violations that compromise Iraqi sovereignty or endanger its security".

Israel launched a series of strikes against Iranian territory, targeting nuclear and missile facilities early Friday, killing senior military figures and scientists.

The wave of attacks has continued and resulted in the deaths of at least 78 people with 320 others injured, according to figures earlier announced by Iran's UN envoy.

