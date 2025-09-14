Iran's security council says agreement with IAEA corresponds to its approval

Tehran, Sep 14 (IANS) Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said on Sunday that the agreement signed between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) earlier this week on the resumption of bilateral cooperation has been compliant with its approval.

"The text of the arrangements (between Iran and the IAEA) has been reviewed by the SNSC's nuclear committee, and what has been signed corresponds entirely to what the committee had approved," the SNSC's secretariat said in a statement as reported by Xinhua news agency.

However, the statement stressed that should any hostile action be taken against Iran and its nuclear facilities, including the reinstatement of the terminated resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, the implementation of the arrangements would be stopped.

Following a meeting in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi signed an agreement on the resumption of bilateral interactions under the new circumstances in the aftermath of the Israeli-US June attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Prompted by the Israeli-US strikes, the Iranian Parliament and Constitutional Council in late June passed a law to suspend the country's cooperation with the IAEA.

After the suspension, Iran said any inspections by the IAEA must be approved by the SNSC and that the suspension will persist until guarantees are provided for the safety of its nuclear sites and scientists.

The text of the arrangements, it noted, was examined by the Nuclear Committee of the SNSC, and the signed document corresponds entirely to what the committee had ratified.

The statement emphasised that the Nuclear Committee—comprising senior officials from relevant institutions—has always been authorised to make decisions on behalf of the SNSC, and in this case, too, it acted in line with its normal procedures.

Concerning Iran’s nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards that were attacked by the US and the Zionist regime, the SNSC clarified:

First, Iran will submit its report to the IAEA only after obtaining the necessary security and safety conditions and following the approval of the Supreme National Security Council, it said.

Second, the operational methods for cooperation between Iran and the IAEA regarding the submitted report must be mutually agreed upon, and, consistent with internal procedures, any implementation requires SNSC confirmation, the statement added.

It underscored that in case of any hostile action against Iran and its nuclear facilities—including the revival of previously terminated UN Security Council resolutions—the implementation of the recent arrangements will be halted.

--IANS

int/khz