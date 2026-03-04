Iranian missile launches drop 86 per cent after US strikes: Pentagon

Washington, March 4 (IANS) Senior US military leaders on Wednesday said American and allied forces have sharply degraded Iran's military capability in the first four days of the ongoing conflict, with Iranian missile launches dropping significantly and US forces expanding strikes deeper inside Iranian territory.

Speaking at a Pentagon press briefing, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Operation Epic Fury had already inflicted heavy damage on Iran’s military infrastructure.

“I stand before you today with one unmistakable message about Operation Epic Fury,” Hegseth said. “America is winning decisively, devastatingly, and without mercy.”

The operation began early Saturday at the direct orders of President Donald Trump, he said, adding that the campaign was still in its early phase.

“First, we are only four days into this. Metrics are shifting, dust is settling, and more forces are arriving,” Hegseth said. “Second, we are only four days into this, and the results have been incredible - historic, really.”

Air Force General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the United States had already struck more than 2,000 targets across Iran.

“As of this morning, US Central Command (CENTCOM) is making steady progress,” Caine said. “Iran’s theatre ballistic missile shots fired are down 86 per cent from the first day of fighting, with a 23 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours alone.”

He added that Iran’s drone attacks had also declined sharply.

“And their one-way attack drone launches are down 73 per cent from the opening days,” he said.

According to the Pentagon, the campaign is focused on three main objectives: destroying Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities, neutralising its naval forces, and preventing Tehran from rebuilding its military power.

“First, we are targeting and eliminating Iran’s ballistic missile systems,” Caine said. “Second, we are destroying the Iranian Navy. Third, we are ensuring Iran cannot rapidly rebuild or reconstitute its combat capability.”

The general said US forces have already destroyed more than 20 Iranian naval vessels, including a submarine, significantly weakening Iran’s naval presence in the theatre.

The Pentagon also highlighted a rare Naval engagement during the conflict.

“For the first time since 1945, a United States Navy fast-attack submarine has sunk an enemy combatant ship using a single Mark 48 torpedo,” Caine said.

US forces are now transitioning to more direct precision strikes inside Iranian territory after initial long-range attacks.

“CENTCOM is now shifting from large deliberate strike packages using standoff munitions to stand-in precision strikes over Iran,” Caine said.

Hegseth said the campaign was accelerating rather than slowing down.

“We are accelerating, not decelerating,” he said. “Iran’s capabilities are evaporating by the hour.”

The Pentagon also confirmed that six US service members were killed during the early stages of the conflict.

Caine named four of them as Captain Cody Cork, Sergeant First Class Noah Teegens, Sergeant First Class Nicole Amore, and Sergeant Declan Cody, all from the 103rd Sustainment Command of the US Army Reserve.

“To the families of our fallen, we grieve with you today,” Caine said.

US officials said several regional partners are participating in defensive operations against Iranian attacks.

Caine said Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait have intercepted drones and missiles targeting civilian infrastructure across the region.

Despite the early battlefield gains, both officials stressed that the conflict remains dangerous and unpredictable.

“We’re 100 hours in. It’s still very early,” Caine said. “These operations are complex, dangerous, and far from over.”

The United States launched Operation Epic Fury after months of escalating tensions with Iran over missile attacks and Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Washington has repeatedly said the campaign aims to dismantle Iran’s missile and military infrastructure and prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

The conflict has rapidly expanded across the Middle East, with regional air defence systems intercepting drones and missiles while US naval forces strike Iranian targets across the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters.

