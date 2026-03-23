Iranian forces warn of broader retaliation if US targets its power facilities

Tehran, March 23 (IANS) Iran's primary military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, issued a statement warning that power plants in countries hosting US bases would be considered legitimate targets if the United States attacks Iran's power facilities.

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The statement came in response to remarks by US President Donald Trump threatening to target Iran's power infrastructure, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

The Strait of Hormuz has not been fully closed and remains under Iran's "smart control," with non-harmful transit continuing under specific regulations to ensure national security and interests, the statement said.

If US threats are carried out, Iran would immediately adopt several punitive measures, including the full closure of the Strait of Hormuz until damaged Iranian facilities are rebuilt, it said.

Other measures would include large-scale strikes on Israel's power, energy and communications infrastructure, attacks on regional companies with US capital ties, and targeting power facilities in countries hosting US military bases.

The statement stressed that Iran would take "all necessary measures" to defend its national interests and would continue operations against US and allied economic and energy infrastructure in the region.

Earlier US President Donald Trump threatened to “hit and obliterate” Iran’s power plants within 48 hours if it does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, even as he said Washington was close to meeting its military objectives in the conflict.

In a series of posts, Trump issued a direct ultimatum over the strategic waterway, saying: “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS… the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

The warning marks a sharp escalation centred on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy route, even as Trump signalled that US military operations could soon wind down.

--IANS

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