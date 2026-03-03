Iranian drones strike US Embassy in Riyadh

Riyadh, March 3 (IANS) The US Embassy in Riyadh was struck by two Iranian drones, causing a fire and resulting in material damage, Saudi Arabia's defence ministry said early on Tuesday, as the Middle East crisis entered its fourth day.

The incident unfolded against the backdrop of intensifying hostilities triggered by US and Israeli-led strikes on Iran and Tehran's subsequent retaliatory attacks on American and Israeli military assets across the Gulf region.

In a sharp warning to Tehran, US President Donald Trump said, "You'll find out soon what the retaliation will be."

Saudi Arabia's defence ministry said in a post on X that preliminary findings indicated the US Embassy compound had been hit by two drones late Monday night, sparking a fire. No injuries were reported, as the building was unoccupied during the early morning hours when the strike occurred.

Following the attack, the US Embassy issued a shelter-in-place advisory via X for Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran. It also announced restrictions on non-essential travel to military installations in the region and urged American citizens residing in Saudi Arabia to seek shelter immediately.

"The US Mission to Saudi Arabia continues to monitor the regional situation. We encourage all travellers to review our most recent Security Alerts, review any travel plans in case of disruptions, and make appropriate decisions to keep themselves and their families safe," the statement said.

"We advise all US citizens to maintain a personal safety plan. Crises can happen unexpectedly while travelling or living abroad, and a good plan helps you think through potential scenarios and determine in advance the best course of action," it added.

A widely circulated video on social media showed a massive blaze and thick plumes of smoke rising from the embassy compound as fire engines rushed to the scene to contain the flames.

The drone strike comes amid a broader wave of Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting Gulf nations hosting US military bases. The escalation follows the US and Israeli-led airstrikes on Iran that began on Saturday, February 28, and Tehran's subsequent retaliation.

The tit-for-tat exchanges have marked a dramatic intensification of hostilities, with the confrontation now stretching into its fourth consecutive day.

Iran's launch of missiles and drones at Israel and US military facilities across the Middle East and in Arab countries comes in the wake of the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in coordinated US-Israeli air operations.

Saudi authorities have not clarified whether the drones were intercepted before impact or how they managed to breach air defences over the capital. The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Despite the strike, Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport remains operational and open to flights. However, hundreds of flights have been delayed or cancelled due to airspace closures in neighbouring Gulf countries, disruptions triggered by the US-Israeli strikes on Iran and the subsequent Iranian counterattacks.

