Iran war costs $5.6 billion in two days: Report

Washington, March 10 (IANS) The first two days of US military strikes on Iran cost about $5.6 billion in munitions alone, according to a report by The Washington Post, underscoring the enormous financial cost of the conflict even as President Donald Trump suggests the war could end soon.

The estimate, based on information shared with Congress, reflects the value of advanced weapons used in the opening phase of the campaign and has intensified debate in Washington about how long the United States can sustain such a high-intensity military operation.

According to US officials cited by The Washington Post, the Pentagon burned through roughly $5.6 billion worth of munitions during the initial assault, raising concerns among lawmakers that American forces are rapidly consuming scarce stocks of advanced weaponry.

The figure covers only the first two days of combat and does not include the broader operational costs of deploying forces, maintaining aircraft and naval assets, or sustaining troops in the region, the daily said.

Officials told the newspaper the estimate was shared with Congress as the administration prepares to seek additional funding to sustain the military campaign.

The financial toll comes as US forces have launched thousands of strikes across Iran since the operation began.

The pace of strikes has already raised concerns on Capitol Hill that the US military could deplete its stockpiles of high-end munitions, The Washington Post reported.

Officials also warned that an extended conflict could strain inventories already affected by years of supplying weapons to Ukraine and maintaining military commitments in Asia.

Some US defence planners have begun shifting resources from other regions to sustain the Middle East operation. According to the newspaper, parts of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defence system have been moved from South Korea to the region.

The Pentagon has also drawn from stocks of advanced Patriot interceptors to strengthen defences against Iranian drone and ballistic missile attacks.

Defence experts say such moves carry strategic risks. Mark Cancian, who tracks US weapons inventories, warned that diverting air-defence systems could weaken American readiness in other theatres.

“The more THAADs and Patriots you shoot, the more risk you assume in the Indo-Pacific and in Ukraine,” he said, according to The Washington Post.

The conflict has also resulted in casualties. Seven American service members have died since the war began, including six killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait and another who died after being wounded in an attack in Saudi Arabia, according to US officials cited in media reports.

