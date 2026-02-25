Iran, US have historic opportunity to strike unprecedented deal: Iranian FM

Tehran, Feb 25 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that Iran is determined to reach a "fair and equitable" deal with the United States as soon as possible, noting that the two countries "have a historic opportunity to strike an unprecedented agreement."

Araghchi posted the remarks on X ahead of the third round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, scheduled for Thursday in Geneva, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Pillared on the understandings forged in the previous round, Iran will resume talks with the United States in Geneva with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal -- in the shortest possible time," Araghchi said.

"Our fundamental convictions are crystal clear: Iran will under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon; neither will we Iranians ever forgo our right to harness the dividends of peaceful nuclear technology for our people," he said.

The two sides have a "historic opportunity" to strike an unprecedented agreement that addresses mutual concerns and achieves common interests, Araghchi said, adding that a deal is within reach if diplomacy is prioritised.

His remarks follow a recent US military buildup in the Middle East and two rounds of indirect nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, which have centered on Iran's nuclear program and the possible lifting of US sanctions.

Also on Tuesday, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi said Iran is ready to do "whatever necessary" to reach a nuclear agreement with the US.

"We want to do whatever necessary to make it (an agreement) happen. We will enter the negotiating room in Geneva with all sincerity and goodwill," Ravanchi said in an interview with NPR radio.

"We hope that our goodwill and good approach would be reciprocated by the Americans, and if there is a political will on all sides, I believe that the deal can be reached as soon as possible," he added.

Meanwhile, during a meeting in Tehran with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan on Tuesday, Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh reiterated his country's firm resolve to defend itself.

