Iran unveils new underground missile base amid tensions with US

Tehran, Feb 5 (IANS) Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has unveiled a new underground missile base amid tensions with the United States, according to local media reports.

The base was unveiled during a visit by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi and Seyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Division, on Wednesday (local time), reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the semi-official Fars news agency.

Capabilities and operational readiness of the IRGC's missile units were assessed during the visit, and senior commanders of Iran's armed forces were briefed on the progress and preparedness of the strategic unit, the report added.

Mousavi said at the base that Iran has managed to strengthen its deterrence power by upgrading its ballistic missiles in all technical dimensions.

"We are ready for any action from the enemies. Also, following the 12-day war (with Israel in June last year), we have changed our military doctrine from defensive to offensive based on the approach of carrying out lightning-fast and large-scale operations while adopting asymmetric warfare and crushing military strategies," he said.

His remarks came as tensions remain high between Iran and the United States in view of Washington's intensified military presence near Iran, with threats against Tehran to either strike a deal with Washington or risk being attacked.

On Sunday, Mousavi warned that Iran's response to any mistake by the United States would set off a regional war, according to the official news agency IRNA.

"The slightest mistake will give Iran the freedom to take action ... Then, no American will be safe, and the region's fire will burn the United States and its associates," he said.

