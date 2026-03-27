Iran strike reach enters Indian Ocean focus

Washington, March 27 (IANS) Iran’s suspected attempt to target a military base in the Indian Ocean has raised alarm in Washington. US officials warned that Tehran’s missile programme is expanding its reach into waters close to India.

Read More

Lawmakers pointed to a reported launch toward Diego Garcia. The base is a key US-UK military facility in the Indian Ocean. They said the incident shows Iran can project power far beyond its region.

General Stephen Whiting, head of US Space Command, said Iran’s missile and space programmes are closely linked.

“Ballistic missiles are space rockets,” he said.

US officials said Iran has already developed key elements needed for long-range strikes. Senator Tom Cotton said Tehran could combine launch systems with re-entry vehicle technology to extend its reach.

“That’s correct,” the senior defence witness said when asked if Iran could achieve this quickly.

Admiral Richard Carroll, head of US Strategic Command, said Iran has demonstrated core capabilities.

“They’ve demonstrated that technology,” he said.

Lawmakers said Iran’s space launch programme could support missile development. They noted that satellite launch systems use similar technology to long-range missiles.

The hearing highlighted risks for US forces and partners in the Indo-Pacific. The Indian Ocean is a key route for global trade and energy supplies. It has not traditionally been seen as within Iran’s strike range. That view is now changing.

Officials also raised concerns about cyber threats. Whiting said cyber is the “soft underbelly” of space systems. He warned that adversaries may prefer cyber attacks because they are cheaper and harder to trace.

Lawmakers said Iran’s growing capabilities complicate security planning. They called for stronger missile warning systems and better space-based tracking.

The United States has long tracked Iran’s missile and nuclear programmes. Washington sees them as a key source of instability in the region.

Iran’s missile programme has advanced steadily in recent years. Its parallel space efforts have supported that progress.

For India, the development is significant. Iran’s expanding reach into the Indian Ocean adds a new security factor in a region vital for trade and energy flows.

--IANS

lkj/rs