Iran says talks with US can progress positively without 'excessive demands'

Tehran, Feb 14 (IANS) A senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said negotiations between Tehran and Washington could advance and protect mutual interests if they are grounded in realism and avoid excessive demands.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Defence Council, made the remarks in an interview with Qatar's Al Jazeera, which was published on Friday, while commenting on the renewed indirect nuclear negotiations between his country and the United States, the first round of which was held in Oman on February 6, Xinhua news agency reported.

Shamkhani said that refraining from actions and movements that could negatively affect the stability and security of West Asia is a logical and rational path for all sides involved, adding that diplomatic measures in the region are aimed at de-escalating tensions and strengthening political solutions.

He stressed that Iran's missile program is among the country's red lines and non-negotiable, warning that Iran will give a "strong, decisive and appropriate" response to any potential adventurism against the country.

He said Israel cannot attack Iran without US support, emphasising that Iran's level of military readiness is high, raising the costs of any miscalculation by any side against the country.

His remarks came amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington and a US military buildup in the region, despite recent diplomatic efforts.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his country would “not yield to excessive demands” on its nuclear programme, after Tehran resumed talks with the United States.

He also said Iran was ready for “any verification” of its nuclear programme and insisted it was not seeking an atomic weapon.

