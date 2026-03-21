Iran says have intelligence on Israeli plans to attack its infrastructure

Tehran, March 21 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said that the country has intelligence about Israel's plans to attack its infrastructure.

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He made the remarks in a post on social media platform X on Friday (local time) while stressing that Iran would show "zero restraint" if its infrastructure is attacked.

"We are men and women of principles. Iranians do not sneak-attack adversaries while engaged in dialogue. Only when attacked do we powerfully respond," Araghchi said, adding, "We have intelligence on Israeli plans to strike infrastructure. Once again: zero restraint if our infrastructure is attacked."

In a post on X on Thursday, Araghchi pointed to Iran's retaliatory attacks on energy infrastructure affiliated with the United States and Israel in the region, saying, "Our response to Israel's attack on our infrastructure employed a fraction of our power."

"The only reason for restraint was respect for the requested de-escalation. Zero restraint if our infrastructures are struck again. Any end to this war must address damage to our civilian sites," he stressed.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded by launching waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his country does not seek war with Muslim states, according to the official news agency IRNA.

He made the remarks in a message to extend congratulations on the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and Nowruz, the beginning of the Iranian new year that falls on March 21, Xinhua news agency reported.

Commenting on recent tensions between Iran and some of the Arab states in the wake of the US and Israeli attacks, Pezeshkian said, "We do not intend to have any difference with Muslim countries. We do not seek conflict and war with Islamic states. They are our brothers."

He blamed the United States and Israel for the tensions that have arisen between Iran and the region's Muslim states.

Pezeshkian said Iran is ready to resolve all problems with its neighbours, proposing to form a security structure comprising Muslim states in the Middle East to ensure peace, security and stability in the region.

--IANS

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