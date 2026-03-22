Iran proposes to form regional security structure, reiterates conditions to end war

Tehran, March 22 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian proposed to form a security structure comprising regional countries to ensure peace, security and stability in West Asia without foreign interference, reiterating conditions to end the ongoing war.

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He made the remarks in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which the two sides discussed bilateral ties as well as the latest regional and international developments in the wake of the US and Israeli attacks against Iran, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Iran's official news agency IRNA.

Pezeshkian said that Iran's preconditions for ending the war are the immediate cessation of the US and Israeli "aggressions" and provision of guarantees that such attacks will not be repeated in the future, said the report.

He strongly condemned the United States and Israel for killing Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders and civilians, as well as targeting the country's public infrastructure.

Pezeshkian rejected claims by US President Donald Trump, who has said the war is aimed at preventing the country from developing nuclear weapons, stressing that Iran's former leader was strongly opposed to making atomic arms and had issued the necessary decrees to prevent any attempt to that end.

For his part, PM Modi voiced "deep concern" over the escalation of regional tensions, strongly condemned any attack on regional energy infrastructures, and urged ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz and freedom of navigation in the Gulf.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded by launching waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the Middle East.

--IANS

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