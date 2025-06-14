Iran launches new wave of missile attacks on Israel

Tel Aviv, June 14 (IANS) Tensions in the Middle East escalated further early on Saturday as Iran launched a fresh wave of missile attacks on Israel, according to reports from Iranian state television.

The renewed offensive comes amid a period of heightened hostilities between the two nations.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the attack, stating that a barrage of projectiles had been launched toward Israeli territory.

In a brief statement, the military said, “Another barrage has been fired towards Israel,” though the total number of missiles and specific areas targeted were not immediately disclosed.

In central Israel, at least 10 civilians sustained injuries after an Iranian missile reportedly struck near residential areas. Emergency services responded swiftly to treat the wounded and assess the extent of the damage.

The Israeli government has placed the country on heightened alert, with residents in several regions advised to stay in protected areas.

Meanwhile, the United States military has intervened to assist Israel’s air defence systems. According to two US officials speaking on condition of anonymity, American forces successfully intercepted multiple Iranian missiles that were en route to Israel.

However, the officials did not specify the method of interception or whether it was conducted by fighter jets, missile defence systems, or naval assets.

Earlier nearly 100 missiles were launched from Iran toward central and northern Israel in two massive barrages, causing significant damage and injuring 41 people, according to the Israeli military and the national emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA).

The MDA reported two people critically injured, two moderately, four lightly-moderately, while the remaining individuals suffered light injuries or trauma-related symptoms, including panic attacks.

Following the launches, air defence sirens were activated, sending millions of residents to protected rooms and shelters for more than an hour.

IDF spokesman Effie Defrin said that most missiles were intercepted by the air defence system or did not reach their target. He noted that the injuries reported occurred inside buildings, with several caused by shrapnel from intercepted missiles.

