Iran launches fresh missile attacks on Israel following US action

Tel Aviv, June 22 (IANS) Iran launched more than 30 ballistic missiles at Israel early Sunday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced. This came just hours after the United States carried out a military strike on three of Iran's nuclear facilities.

According to emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA), at least 16 people have been injured in the latest missile barrage. One man in his 30s sustained moderate shrapnel wounds, while 15 others were lightly injured.

Among them are two children who were admitted with minor injuries at Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

The missiles struck several locations across central Israel. Notably, one hit Haifa without any prior warning sirens, raising alarm over possible gaps in the missile alert system.

Sirens did sound in other parts of the country, prompting civilians to rush into bomb shelters as instructed by the Home Front Command.

MDA CEO Eli Bin confirmed that emergency teams are currently responding to over 10 impact sites, assisting casualties and assessing damage caused by missile strikes and shrapnel.

This Iranian retaliation came after US President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces had bombed Iran's nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

Trump described the strikes as the most "challenging and lethal" operation in recent decades.

In a strongly worded media briefing shortly after the strikes, Trump said, "I want to congratulate the great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight and all of the United States military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades. Hopefully, we no longer need their services in this capacity. I hope so."

"This cannot continue. There will either be peace or tragedy for Iran, far greater than what we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left," he warned, hinting at further military action if Tehran does not de-escalate.

The US President said the strikes aimed to cripple Iran's "nuclear enrichment capacity and put a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror."

Following this, Iran warned of "everlasting consequences." Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday issued a scathing condemnation of the United States, accusing it of committing a "grave violation" of the UN Charter, international law, and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) after American forces, in coordination with Israel, carried out precision military strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities.

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour," he posted on X.

Invoking Iran's right under international law, Araghchi warned, "In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defence, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people."

