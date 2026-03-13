Iran is 'nation of terror and hate', says Trump

Washington, March 13 (IANS) US President Donald Trump sharply criticised Iran, calling it “a nation of terror and hate” and saying it was “paying a big price right now” as tensions with Tehran continue to dominate US national security discussions.

Speaking at a White House event marking Women’s History Month, Trump briefly turned to foreign policy and said the situation with Iran was “moving along very rapidly”, while praising the strength of the US military.

“They really are a nation of terror and hate, and they’re paying a big price right now,” Trump told a packed East Room, mostly women. “Our military is unsurpassed. There’s never been anything like it.”

The president suggested that the current actions against Iran were long overdue.

“We’re doing what has to be done, should have been done,” he said, adding that such steps “could have been done by a lot of different people” over “a 47-year period”.

Trump offered no operational details about US actions toward Iran during the remarks. However, he emphasised that events were unfolding quickly.

“The situation with Iran is moving along very rapidly,” he said. “It’s doing very well.”

The comments came during a speech largely focused on Women’s History Month, working mothers, and domestic economic policy, but Trump’s remarks on Iran underscored the continuing prominence of the issue in US national security policy.

Iran has long been at the centre of tensions with Washington, particularly over its regional influence, support for militant groups, and nuclear ambitions.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, relations between the United States and Iran have remained strained, with successive US administrations imposing sanctions and seeking to curb Tehran’s military and nuclear capabilities.

