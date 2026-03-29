Iran accuses US, Israel of targeting universities, warns of retaliation

Tehran, March 29 (IANS) Iran on Sunday accused the United States and Israel of deliberately targeting its academic institutions, alleging that strikes on universities such as Isfahan University of Technology and Tehran University of Science and Technology were part of a broader attempt to weaken the country's scientific and cultural foundations.

Read More

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei rejected claims that the attacks were linked to nuclear concerns, describing them instead as a cover for wider aggression.

In a post on X, Baqaei said, "Isfahan University of Technology and the University of Science and Technology in Tehran are just two among many universities and research centres deliberately attacked by the aggressors during the past 30 days of their illegal war on the Iranian nation."

He further alleged a systematic campaign against Iran's intellectual and cultural infrastructure.

"In fact, the American-Israeli aggression against Iran continues to reveal its true objective: to cripple our country's scientific foundation and cultural heritage by systematically targeting universities, research centres, historical monuments, and prominent scientists. Countering Iran's 'nuclear program' and 'imminent threat' were nothing but vicious pretexts -- mere fabrications designed to conceal their real intention," he added.

Following these allegations, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a strong warning, stating that universities linked to the United States and Israel in the West Asian region could be considered legitimate targets in retaliation for the alleged strikes on Iranian institutions.

In a statement broadcast by the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Telegram, the IRGC condemned recent incidents, including what it described as a bombardment of the University of Science and Technology in Tehran.

"The American-Zionist aggressor forces have targeted Iranian universities for the umpteenth time by bombing the Tehran University of Science and Technology," the statement read, as quoted by IRIB.

The statement went on to warn that institutions affiliated with the US and Israel across West Asia could face retaliatory action if certain conditions are not met. The IRGC also issued an advisory to individuals in the vicinity of such campuses.

"The reckless rulers of the White House should know that all the universities of the occupying regime and American universities in the West Asian region are our legitimate targets, so the destruction of two universities in retaliation for the destroyed Iranian universities. We advise all staff, faculty, and students of American universities in the region and residents of their surrounding areas to stay within a one-kilometre radius of the aforementioned universities to protect their lives," it added, as quoted by IRIB.

--IANS

sd/