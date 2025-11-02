Int'l Federation of Journalists raises concern over targeted killings of journalists, misuse of Peca in Pakistan

Islamabad, Nov 2 (IANS) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has expressed concern over targeted killings of journalists, misuse of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) to register cases against media professionals, undeclared censorship, harassment by state and non-state actors, forced layoffs, and non-payment of salaries in Pakistan, local media reported on Sunday.

The concern was raised when a delegation from the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) held talks with IFJ President Dominique Pradalie and Secretary General Anthony Bellanger at the Syndicat National des Journalistes (SNJ) headquarters in Paris, according to a statement. The meeting was held to address the growing crisis faced by journalists in Pakistan.

The IFJ leaders requested Pakistan’s President, Prime Minister and top judge to take immediate notice of the problems faced by the journalists and warned that authorities' inaction could lead to a request to the United Nations for intervention, daily Dawn reported.

During the meeting, the PFUJ delegation, including Secretary General Shakeel Ahmed, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists President Tariq Usmani, and Foreign Committee Head Waseem Shahzad Qadri, informed the IFJ leaders about the situation faced by journalists in Pakistan.

In a joint statement, Pradalie and Bellanger slammed "unlawful" actions against journalists and called for the immediate withdrawal of Peca-based cases, robust legislation to protect the rights of journalists and emphasised the need to take legal action against those behind the targeted killings. They also slammed the "undeclared censorship" imposed by government institutions, calling it "unconstitutional and undemocratic."

Expressing concern over forced layoffs of media professionals, the IFJ leaders requested Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to introduce urgent and robust legislation to stop what they termed as the “economic massacre” of journalists in Pakistan. The IFJ expressed full support for PFUJ and stated that the issue will be included in the agenda of the upcoming IFJ Congress.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's capital, Islamabad and the province of Punjab have been named as "the most dangerous places" for journalists in the country, as violations against the media increased by around 60 per cent in 2025 in comparison to last year.

The two places have been named as "the most dangerous places" in the Annual Impunity Report 2025 of Freedom Network, produced with the assistance of International Media Support (IMS). The report showcases the deteriorating situation of freedom of expression and the safety of journalists under the Pakistani government. The report has revealed a sharp rise in attacks and violations against journalists and other media professionals in Pakistan.

"At least 142 cases of violations were documented, marking a nearly 60 pc increase compared to the previous year. The hostile environment for the media, which intensified after the February 2024 general elections, has made almost every region in Pakistan unsafe for journalism, with incidents reported across all provinces and territories," Dawn reported.

At least 36 formal legal cases against 30 journalists and media professionals under the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) were filed during the first year of the current federal government, according to the report. The authorities amended the Act earlier this year, making its provisions harsher for journalists, facing criticism from media professionals and rights activists.

